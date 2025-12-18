Democrat Eileen Higgins sworn in as Miami's first female mayor after 30 years of GOP control

Miami mayor-elect Eileen Higgins speaks at her campaign headquarters Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

MIAMI – Democrat Eileen Higgins was sworn in Thursday as Miami's first female mayor, two weeks after defeating a Republican endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Higgins also becomes the first Democrat in almost 30 years to lead the city of 487,000 people. She replaces Republican Francis Suarez, who has served as the city's mayor since 2017. Higgins previously served as a Miami-Dade County commissioner, representing much of the city of Miami.

Trump endorsed Emilio Gonzalez during the campaign, touting his 2024 win in Miami-Dade County as a testament to his appeal among Hispanic voters. Higgins, 61, won the election by about 19 percentage points.

Higgins' parents joined her on stage at Miami Dade College in downtown Miami as she took her oath of office. She thanked them, saying they raised her with values. “Get up everyday, work hard and do what’s right,” she said.

Higgins also thanked Suarez for his service to the city, noting that he "elevated the city's profile worldwide.”

She made a career switch when she was in her 40s, after working as a mechanical engineer. She joined the Peace Corps and then became a diplomat before returning to Miami and serving as a county commissioner.

“That is why I am here. To serve. To show up every day and to make your lives better,” she said. “While a government cannot love, it can act lovingly. And we will act lovingly by listening to what the people of this city ask for.”

She noted that she will work to make housing affordable.

“My job now is to deliver on your choices,” Higgins said, speaking in both English and Spanish. “A city defined not by what we say but by what we do.”

Census figures show that more than 55% of Miami's population is foreign born, with 45% coming from Cuba.

Frisaro reported from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Mike Schneider in Orlando, Florida, contributed to this report.