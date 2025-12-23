Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
79º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
New Texas laws going into effect on Jan. 1, 2026
Employees say Bexar County veterans agency in turmoil after director put on leave, deputy director forced out
Atascosa County crash leaves 2 drivers injured; prompts road closure, authorities say
H-E-B announces grand opening date for new northwest Bexar County store
Indigenous groups fight to save rediscovered settlement site on Texas coast
At least 5 dead in plane crash near Galveston Bay, officials say
Alleged serial killer’s remains to be removed from Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery

Politics

Wyoming's lone US representative Harriet Hageman announces Senate run

Mead Gruver

Associated Press

1 / 2
FILE - Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., arrives for an interview at the Capitol in Washington, Aug. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
FILE - Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., talks to attendees after holding a town hall meeting on March 14, 2025, in Evanston, Wyo. (AP Photo/Spenser Heaps, File)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

FILE - Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., arrives for an interview at the Capitol in Washington, Aug. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Wyoming's lone U.S. representative is running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Cynthia Lummis, who isn't seeking reelection.

Rep. Harriet Hageman, a Republican, on Tuesday became first to announce for Senate in Wyoming after Lummis, also a Republican, said Friday she isn't seeking a second term.

Recommended Videos

“I will always defend Wyoming’s ability to access, manage and use our natural resources to fuel our economy,” Hageman said in a statement announcing her campaign. “We must ensure that Wyoming remains a leader in energy and food production to help us maintain our way of life.”

Within hours, Hageman had the endorsement of President Donald Trump, who in a Truth Social post said she has “ALWAYS delivered for Wyoming, and will continue to do so in the United States Senate.”

A Cheyenne attorney who represents ranchers, Hageman is best known for beating Republican Rep. Liz Cheney by a wide margin in 2022.

Cheney, a daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, lost support in Wyoming for opposing Trump and for leading an investigation into his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Hageman defeated Cheney by a more than 2-to-1 margin in the 2022 Republican primary.

Hageman went on to win the general election in heavily Republican Wyoming by an even wider margin in 2022 and was reelected with over 70% of the vote in 2024.

Lummis has been a U.S. senator since 2021 and is nearing the half-century mark in a political career that has included time in the state Legislature, two terms as state treasurer, and four terms as U.S. representative.

Lummis said her stamina didn't “match up” with the energy required for another term.

Wyoming hasn’t had a Democratic U.S. senator or representative since the late 1970s.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Recommended Videos