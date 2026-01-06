Rep. Doug LaMalfa of California dies, reducing GOP's narrow control of the House to 218-213

WASHINGTON – Republican Doug LaMalfa, a seven-term U.S. representative from California and a reliable vote on President Donald Trump's agenda, has died, reducing the GOP's narrow control of the House. He was 65.

A former state lawmaker and rice farmer, LaMalfa had more than a dozen years in Congress, where he regularly helped GOP leaders open the House floor and frequently gave speeches. His death, confirmed by Majority Whip Tom Emmer and National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Richard Hudson, trims the Republicans’ margin of control of the House to 218 seats to Democrats’ 213.

Recommended Videos

Trump expressed “tremendous sorrow” over LaMalfa’s death on Tuesday as he addressed a meeting of House Republicans, lamenting the loss of a lawmaker he championed as an ally for his agenda.

“I was really saddened by his passing,” Trump said.

The president said he considered not giving the speech to honor LaMalfa but decided to go ahead with it "because he would have wanted it that way.”

Trump said the late congressman “wasn’t a 3 o’clock in the morning person” like other lawmakers he would call in the wee hours to lobby for their votes.

“He voted with me 100% of the time,” Trump said. “With Doug, I never had to call.”

Meanwhile, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York called for a moment of silence in honor of LaMalfa at the start of a panel at the Capitol commemorating the fifth anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.

Details surrounding LaMalfa’s death were unclear.

David Reade, a former chief of staff of LaMalfa’s from the state legislature, became emotional remembering LaMalfa, who he said was committed to his district and proud of his family and Christian faith.

“One of my great memories of Doug is that, you know, he would show up at the smallest events that were important in people’s lives in this district,” Reade said in a phone interview. “Whether it was a birthday, it was, you, know, a family gathering, it was the smallest organization in his district, and he would drive literally hundreds and hundreds of miles to be there.”

LaMalfa represented Northern California’s 1st District, along the Oregon border, including Redding and reaching just north of Sacramento. He had planned to run for reelection despite his district being dramatically redrawn under a ballot measure passed by California voters in November. The measure, backed by Democrats, was designed to make it harder for LaMalfa and four other Republicans to win reelection.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, must call a special election to replace LaMalfa, his office said. The election could happen as late as June, when California will hold its primary for the 2026 midterm.

Hudson, the NRCC chairman, called LaMalfa “a principled conservative and a tireless advocate for the people of Northern California.”

“He was never afraid to fight for rural communities, farmers, and working families,” Hudson said. "Doug brought grit, authenticity, and conviction to everything he did in public service.”

First elected to Congress in 2012, he was a regular presence on the House floor, helping GOP leadership open the chamber and offer his view local and national affairs.

C-SPAN in a recent compilation said he gave at least one set of remarks for the record on 81 days in 2025. Only two other lawmakers spoke on the House floor more frequently.

___

Catalini reported from Trenton, N.J. Associated Press writers Kathleen Ronayne and Darlene Superville contributed to this report.