Skip to main content
Clear icon
52º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
SAPD officers suspended after letting suspected intoxicated driver drive 40 miles home, records show
Zavala County deputy details ties to Robb, confrontation with shooter in ex-Uvalde CISD officer’s trial
1 found dead after vehicle fire on South Side, San Antonio Fire Department says
‘My sister went into the fatal funnel’: Woman escorted out of courtroom following outburst during Adrian Gonzales trial
Texas law schools no longer required to be accredited by American Bar Association
Affidavit: 2 accused of murder in connection with shooting outside far west Bexar County Amazon warehouse

Politics

FBI searches home of Washington Post reporter in classified documents probe, newspaper says

Associated Press

1 / 3
FILE - A person walks into the One Franklin Square Building, home of The Washington Post newspaper, June 21, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
FILE - An FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the field office in Portland, Ore., Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
FILE - An FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the field office in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

FILE - A person walks into the One Franklin Square Building, home of The Washington Post newspaper, June 21, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON – FBI agents searched a reporter’s home on Wednesday as part of an investigation into a government contractor accused of taking home government secrets, the newspaper reported.

The FBI searched journalist Hannah Natanson's devices and seized a phone and a Garmin watch at her Virginia home, the Post said.

Recommended Videos

While classified documents investigations aren't unusual, the search of a reporter's home marks an escalation in the government's efforts to crack down on leaks.

An affidavit says the search was related to an investigation into a system administrator in Maryland who authorities allege took home classified reports, the newspaper reported. The man, Aurelio Perez-Lugones, was charged earlier this month with unlawful retention of national defense information, according to court papers.

Perez-Lugones, who held a top secret security clearance, is accused of printing classified and sensitive reports at work. In a search of his Maryland home and car this month, authorities found documents marked “SECRET,” including one in a lunchbox, according to court papers.

An FBI spokesperson declined to comment on Wednesday. Justice Department officials didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The Washington Post said Wednesday that it was monitoring and reviewing the situation.

Natanson covers the Trump administration's transformation of the federal government and recently published a piece describing how she gained hundreds of new sources, leading a colleague to call her “the federal government whisperer.”

The Associated Press was trying to contact Perez-Lugones' lawyer for comment on his case.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Recommended Videos