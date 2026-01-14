FBI searches home of Washington Post reporter in classified documents probe, newspaper says

FILE - A person walks into the One Franklin Square Building, home of The Washington Post newspaper, June 21, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON – FBI agents searched a reporter’s home on Wednesday as part of an investigation into a government contractor accused of taking home government secrets, the newspaper reported.

The FBI searched journalist Hannah Natanson's devices and seized a phone and a Garmin watch at her Virginia home, the Post said.

While classified documents investigations aren't unusual, the search of a reporter's home marks an escalation in the government's efforts to crack down on leaks.

An affidavit says the search was related to an investigation into a system administrator in Maryland who authorities allege took home classified reports, the newspaper reported. The man, Aurelio Perez-Lugones, was charged earlier this month with unlawful retention of national defense information, according to court papers.

Perez-Lugones, who held a top secret security clearance, is accused of printing classified and sensitive reports at work. In a search of his Maryland home and car this month, authorities found documents marked “SECRET,” including one in a lunchbox, according to court papers.

An FBI spokesperson declined to comment on Wednesday. Justice Department officials didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The Washington Post said Wednesday that it was monitoring and reviewing the situation.

Natanson covers the Trump administration's transformation of the federal government and recently published a piece describing how she gained hundreds of new sources, leading a colleague to call her “the federal government whisperer.”

The Associated Press was trying to contact Perez-Lugones' lawyer for comment on his case.