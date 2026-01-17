Abigail Spanberger becomes Virginia's 1st female governor in historic inauguration

RICHMOND, Va. – Democrat Abigail Spanberger has been sworn into office as Virginia’s first female governor. Spanberger was sworn in at noon Saturday amid a cold drizzle outside the state Capitol after centuries of men holding the state’s top office.

Spanberger defeated Republican Winsome Earle-Sears to succeed Gov. Glenn Youngkin, also a Republican. It marks a new chapter as Democrats pull the levers of power in Virginia while Republican President Donald Trump sits in the White House next door.

Two other Democrats were also sworn in. Ghazala F. Hashmi, the first Muslim woman to serve in statewide office in the U.S., is the new lieutenant governor. Jay Jones is the first Black person elected attorney general in Virginia.

She will be referred to with traditional formality: "Madam Governor" or, as some officials phrase it, "her excellency."

She will be referred to with traditional formality: “Madam Governor” or, as some officials phrase it, “her excellency.”

According to “A Guide to Virginia Protocol and Traditions,” males in the official party wear morning coats and women wear dark suits for the inauguration and many, including the new governor’s husband, kept to that tradition on Saturday.

But as the first woman to serve as governor, Spanberger wore all white on Saturday, a possible tribute to the women’s suffrage movement. She wore a gold pin on her long, white coat.