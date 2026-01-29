Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
62º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
SCUCISD board member fired from teaching job after abandoning children at Judson ISD school, police report says
Affidavit: Former China Grove city secretary arrested after allegedly defrauding SNAP, Medicaid programs
Flight aborts takeoff at high speed, avoids collision after private plane entered runway at San Antonio airport

Politics

Justice Department charges man who squirted vinegar on Rep. Ilhan Omar

Associated Press

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., stands during a press conference on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Adam Gray) (Adam Gray, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MINNEAPOLIS – The Justice Department has charged a man who squirted apple cider vinegar on Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar at an event in Minneapolis, according to court papers made public Thursday.

The man arrested for Tuesday’s attack, Anthony Kazmierczak, faces a charge of forcibly assaulting, opposing, impeding and intimidating Omar, according to a complaint filed in federal court.

Recommended Videos

Authorities determined that the substance was water and apple cider vinegar, according to an affidavit. After Kazmierczak sprayed Omar with the liquid, he appeared to say, “She's not resigning. You're splitting Minnesotans apart,” the affidavit says. Authorities also say that Kazmierczak told a close associate several years ago that “somebody should kill” Omar, court documents say.

It was unclear if Kazmierczak had an attorney who could comment on the allegations. A message was left with the federal defender’s office in Minnesota.

Kazmierczak has a criminal history and has made online posts supportive of President Donald Trump, a Republican.

Omar blamed Trump on Wednesday for threats to her safety. The attack came during a perilous political moment in Minneapolis, where two people have been fatally shot by federal agents during the White House’s aggressive immigration crackdown.

Trump has accused Omar of staging the attack, telling ABC News, “She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her."

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Recommended Videos