Trump threatens tariffs on any country selling oil to Cuba, a move that puts pressure on Mexico President Donald Trump listens during an event on addiction recovery in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Allison Robbert) (Allison Robbert, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order that would impose a tariff on any goods from countries that sell or provide oil to Cuba, a move that puts pressure on Mexico.
Mexican President
Claudia Sheinbaum said this week that her government had at least temporarily stopped oil shipments to Cuba, but said it was a “sovereign decision” not made under pressure from the United States.
Trump has been squeezing Mexico to distance itself from the Cuban government and increasingly isolate the island, which is already under strict economic sanctions from the U.S.
In the wake of the U.S. military operation to oust former
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Trump has said the Cuban government is ready to fall.
