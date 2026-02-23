State Department orders nonessential US diplomats to leave Lebanon as tensions with Iran soar Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks at a news conference during the Critical Minerals Ministerial meeting at the State Department, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026 in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf) (Kevin Wolf, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) WASHINGTON – The United States has ordered nonessential diplomats and their family members to leave Lebanon, a State Department official said Monday, as tensions over Iran rise with the threat of a potentially imminent military strike.
The official said a continuous assessment of the regional security environment determined it was “prudent” to draw down the U.S. Embassy’s footprint so that only essential personnel remained at their posts.
The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the move had not yet been formally announced, said that it is a temporary measure and that the embassy remained operational Monday.
A second department official, also speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss plans that had not been formally announced, said Secretary of State Marco Rubio may delay
his intended visits to Israel this weekend.
