Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
70º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Judge suspended, program defended: the growing controversy around Reflejo Court
Man arrested after northeast Bexar County crash causes woman to have miscarriage, sheriff says
‘I should not have raised my voice’: Mayor Jones addresses complaint ahead of City Council censure vote
‘I don’t think I can handle it’: Families leave Judson ISD board meeting in tears after school closures announced
SAPD crash report identifies man accused of intoxication assault after multi-vehicle crash
8 vehicles seized from unlicensed dealership in east Bexar County, sheriff says
SAPD identifies woman killed in rear-end crash involving box truck on Northwest Side
Uvalde police release report on death of Rep. Tony Gonzales’ aide amid disputed affair claims
14 candidates crowd primary race for Texas Congressional District 21
Takeaways from Trump’s address: Sales mode on economy, heavy on patriotism, taking aim at Democrats

Politics

Larry Summers will resign from teaching at Harvard during review of Epstein ties, university says

Collin Binkley

Associated Press

1 / 2
FILE- Larry Summers speaks during a panel on the second day of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
FILE - Harvard University Professor Larry Summers speaks during a session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 29, 2011. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

FILE- Larry Summers speaks during a panel on the second day of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers will resign from teaching at Harvard University amid a campus review of his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the university announced Wednesday.

Summers, who has been on leave since November and whose name appeared hundreds of times in newly released Epstein files, will leave at the end of the school year, according to a statement from Harvard spokesperson Jason Newton.

Recommended Videos

“Professor Summers has announced that he will retire from his academic and faculty appointments at Harvard at the end of this academic year and will remain on leave until that time,” Newton said.

In a statement, Summers said it was a difficult decision and expressed gratitude to the students and colleagues he worked with over 50 years.

“Free of formal responsibility, as President Emeritus and a retired professor, I look forward in time to engaging in research, analysis, and commentary on a range of global economic issues,” Summers said.

Summers served as treasury secretary under former President Bill Clinton and went on to lead Harvard as president for five years starting in 2001.

It’s the latest fallout from the Justice Department’s recent release of millions of pages of records pertaining to Epstein and his longtime confidant and former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell. Resignations have rippled across the academic, legal and business communities.

In Britain, former Prince Andrew and ex-diplomat Peter Mandelson were arrested because of their connections to Epstein and Maxwell.

____

The Associated Press’ education coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...