Donald Trump Jr. stops in SA for ‘Keep America Great' rally preview

SAN ANTONIO - Donald Trump Jr. is speaking at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center to preview the big “Keep America Great” rally that President Donald Trump is scheduled to host in Dallas later this week.

The event began at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Organizers said they had to move the event in San Antonio because the number of expected attendees grew from 400 to 4,000 people.

Several people said they are excited not only to have Donald Trump Jr. in the building, but also to have an event such as this one in San Antonio

“I have always wanted them to come. I know that when Trump was, like, in Austin, when he was running for office, I would think, ‘When is he going to come to San Antonio?’ So we are excited that (Donald Trump Jr.) is here. I took (my daughter) out if school early just so we could get here on time, but I am so happy that they are here. I am happy to see so many people come out to support,” said Jenni Salinas, an attendee and Trump supporter.

Attendees said they are excited to see the preview, hoping to get an idea of what policies will be discussed in the next rally.

