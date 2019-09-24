Former 37-day mayor of Corpus Christi running for Joaquin Castro's congressional seat

The man who resigned as Corpus Christi mayor after only 37 days on the job wants to hold public office again.

Dan McQueen intends to challenge Rep. Joaquin Castro in Texas' 20th Congressional District, which includes part of San Antonio.

McQueen touts his military experience and professional background in engineering. He's campaigning on creating a "Strong America" with high-paying jobs and industrial growth.

But his time in public office was marred with controversy.

His credentials were called into question by KRIS 6 News, a Corpus Christi TV station, after reporters found inconsistencies in his resume, which included his educational background.

McQueen also may have violated the city's nepotism policy by hiring a chief of staff who listed the same home address as he did, according to the report.

The controversial mayor resigned after railing against the media and the City Council, claiming it "is comprised of only high school graduates."

McQueen is one of at least three Republicans challenging Castro for the seat. San Antonio construction business owner Anita Marie Kegley and real estate agent Dominick Dina are also running, according to TXElects.com.

