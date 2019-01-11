SAN ANTONIO - Saturday marks the official beginning to the longest government shutdown in history.

President Trump and congressional Democrats continue to appear unwilling to budge on their positions regarding funding for border security, as Mr. Trump maintains his request for more than $5 billion to build a border wall, which Democrats refuse to agree to.

The lapse in funding has hit roughly a quarter of the federal government, including the Department of Homeland Security, the Justice Department, the Interior Department and the State Department.

Unemployment claims by furloughed federal workers skyrocketed more than 400 percent in the last week of December, according to the most recent figures from the Department of Labor.

We want to hear from you!

How have you been affected by the government shutdown? Tell us how you've been affected by the government shutdown and we may reach out to you and share your story on air or online.

Have a question about the shutdown? Ask us and we’ll do our beat to find answers.

App users, click HERE

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.