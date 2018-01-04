Pride Center finds new, permanent home inside Metropolitan Methodist Hospital

SAN ANTONIO - Starting in the spring, the Pride Center center will set up its new, permanent offices inside Metropolitan Methodist Hospital.

District 1 Councilman Roberto Trevino said the center had been searching for a place to call its own for about three years.

The center is vital to the LGBTQ community and offers a wide range of services.

“One of the things I heard, which I thought was really important, is they talked about how people are welcome to just come in and sit, get away, find a place of refuge. And so I think what the Pride Center offers is that — a place of refuge, support, education, the ability to know that there's people out there willing to help them,” Trevino said.

The space will allow the center to host meetings and events and provide training to meet the community’s needs.

