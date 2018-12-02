Radio station reportedly stops playing 'Baby It's Cold Outside' amid #MeToo movement

CLEVELAND - A Cleveland radio station has pulled the song "Baby It's Cold Outside" from its airways after listeners complained about the song's lyrics, which contain predatory innuendo, WJW-TV reported.

The radio station, which calls itself "Star 102 Cleveland," plays Christmas music "around the clock" and pulled the song from its rotation of holiday jingles after receiving a call from a listener who said the song was inappropriate for the times, referencing the #MeToo movement.

The song is a back-and-forth dialogue between a man and woman arguing about whether the woman should stay. In the song, the woman tells the man she must go, but the man refuses to take no for an answer. The song features lyrics such as, "Say, what's in this drink?" and "Oh baby, don't hold out"

The radio station host told WJW-TV that the decision to stop playing the song came at the prompting of listeners, saying it was their decision, not the radio station's.

Station representatives also told WJW-TV that it posted a poll to its website seeking feedback from listeners and that those who took the poll supported the station's decision to ditch the song. The results from that poll were not viewable on the radio station's website.

A Facebook poll on the radio station's page, which displays results after a respondent casts their vote, showed otherwise. In that poll, 94 percent of respondents said the song was a Christmas classic and that the station should continue playing the song.

