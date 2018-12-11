Rap video leads to charges against 20 suspected of illegally possessing firearms

HOUSTON - A rap video helped authorities in Houston identify 20 suspected gang members, all of whom are now facing gun charges after police said they brandished weapons while filming a music video in March.
According to a report from KSAT's sister station, Click2Houston, rappers Emekwanem Biosah Jr, known as Maxo Kreme, and Warren Brown, known as NFL Cartell Bo, were filming a rap video at Lakewood Park when police responded to the park.
Police told Click2Houston the video featured dozens of loaded guns, some stolen, and that some students being released from a nearby elementary school were also featured in the video.
SLIDESHOW: 20 arrested after music video shoot at Houston park
While the firearms were being used as props, the people holding them are documented gang members, the Houston station reported. Most of the gun-toting extras ran, leaving the weapons behind, police told Click2Houston.
Brown, a convicted felon, was charged with illegally possessing two assault rifles and with threatening a police officer. He was released on bond and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor, but police told Click2Houston he cut it off and has been on the lam since.
Authorities said the video was uploaded to YouTube two months after it was filmed and that police used the video to track down and identify everyone in the video who was seen holding a weapon.
WARNING: LANGUAGE IN THIS VIDEO IS NOT SUITABLE FOR ALL AUDIENCES
The video helped police file charges against 20 people, all suspected of illegally possessing a weapon, Click2Houston reported.
The Houston station reported that 11 people are either in state or federal custody while nine people are wanted on warrants.
Wanted:
Warren Brown
Devonte Haynes
Marces Randolph
Ivory Brown
Frenton Price
Allen Prudhomme
Jyran Stearns
Tyrie Dickerson
Davonte Austin
In custody, on bond or completed:
Kenneth Fontenot
Kershun Woolridge
Dwight Rain
Keithric Lewis
Josh Amos
Jerrell Grant
Roland Labome
Gerrett Winn
Trevion Young
Tangelo Harris
Laderious Bates
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.