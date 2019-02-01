Roadside puppy seller convicted, fined

A man was convicted Thursday of selling puppies on the roadside and failing to provide adequate care for the pets.

Animal Care Services officials said Ricardo Valdez was ordered to pay $4,000 plus court costs, the maximum fines for the violations.

Valdez was accused of selling puppies in a parking lot on Culebra in August. Witnesses reported inhumane care of the dogs and a previous buyer reported the dog she purchased from Valdez was infected with parvovirus.

ACS officials are warning pet sellers that it is illegal to sell or give away animals on the side of the road or at garage sales, flea markets or festivals. All sales of animals are illegal without a current litter and/or seller's permit.

