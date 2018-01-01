SA's first 2018 baby is born at Northeast Baptist Hospital

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio had its first baby born in 2018.

Sergio Marcel Gomez was born at Northeast Baptist Hospital at 12:22 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces.

Area hospitals came together for the 18th year in a row to determine which hospital delivered the first baby.

Sergio and his parents will receive gifts donated by the hospital systems and other organizations in San Antonio.

The New Year’s Baby gift package includes:

* A gift basket donated by Baptist Health System

* A gift basket donated by Brooke Army Medical Center

* Infant activity center donated by CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System

* $75 Target gift card and Spurs onesie donated by Methodist Healthcare System

* $150 gift card and diaper bag from Southwest General Hospital

* Infant car seat and portable playpen donated by University Health System

* A $10,000 scholarship donated by the University of the Incarnate Word

* Diaper kit and backpack baby carrier donated by Community First Health Plans

Planned c-sections or planned inductions did not qualify for the honor.

