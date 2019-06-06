SA woman shot in the ear after breaking into Boerne home

FreeImages.com/foxumon﻿

BOERNE, Texas - A San Antonio woman is in custody and recovering from a gunshot wound after she forced her way into a Boerne residence Wednesday afternoon, according to a Kendall County press release.

After hearing continuous loud knocks on the front door, the homeowner cracked open the front door. Fabiola Martinez is accused of forcing her way into the victim's house.

Once inside, Martinez and the victim began to fight. The victim got her pistol and fired six shots at Martinez as she ran away, police said.

Martinez was later located, taken into custody and treated for a gunshot wound to the ear at the Boerne Methodist Emergency Room, according to a press release.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.