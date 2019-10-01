San Antonio area law enforcement agencies to honor fallen Sikh deputy

Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal was shot "from behind... at least a couple of times" while conducting a traffic stop, officials said.

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies will join their brothers and sisters in blue in honoring fallen Sikh Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal.

Officials said the Police Department and other area agencies will travel together in a procession from the Alamodome to the Berry Center in Cypress, Texas, where the funeral services for Dhaliwal will be held.

RELATED: Harris County Sheriff's Office identifies suspect in deadly ambush of department's first Sikh deputy

In 2015, Dhaliwal made history when the Harris County Sheriff's Office allowed him to keep his beard and wear a dastaar, or turban, while on patrol – a requirement of his Sikh religion.

He was the first HCSO deputy to be allowed to wear a turban and articles of the Sikh faith while on duty.

RELATED: San Antonio Sikh community remembers Harris County deputy killed on duty Friday

Dhaliwal, a 10-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office, pulled over a vehicle with two people inside it around 12:45 p.m. on Sept. 25.

During the traffic stop, one of the occupants, identified as Robert Solis, 47, was able to get out of the vehicle, go behind Dhaliwal and shoot him twice.

RELATED: Sikh community in Houston prepares for deputy's funeral

Dhaliwal was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he later died. Solis was arrested at a nearby shopping center for capital murder.

SAPD officials said patrol units will depart from the Alamodome at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The funeral services for Dhaliwal will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Berry Center located at 8877 Barker Cypress Road in Cypress, Texas.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.