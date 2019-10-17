San Antonio City Council adopts climate change plan

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio now has a plan for climate change that aims to get the city to carbon neutral by 2050.

The council voted 10-1 to adopt the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP), which is also called the SA Climate Ready Plan. District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry placed the lone vote against the plan.

CAAP is the result of nearly two years of work following the council voting in June 2017 to support the Paris climate agreement. It focuses on strategies for how to both prepare for the effects of climate change and to reduce the city’s greenhouse gas emissions.

The plan’s adoption does not mean all of the strategies go into effect immediately. The implementation process laid out in the plan mentions analysis for costs and equity, among other considerations.

“Any ordinance, rule, regulation or policy will be reviewed, and approved, if required, by the City Council after providing sufficient opportunities for stakeholders and the general public to review such policy or regulation,” according to the plan.

“Moving forward, we’ll work diligently to implement each and every item found in this plan,” said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, who also called CAAP a “living document” that “wont have any time to collect any dust.”

The plan calls for reassessment and updates every three to five years.

The goal of carbon neutrality by 2050 does not mean that the city will produce no emissions but that those it produces will be offset by technologies or methods that negate the emissions that are produced.

During public comment, several people speaking to the council voiced concerns about CPS Energy’s continuing use of coal as a fossil fuel.

Though the plan mentions an "aggressive focus on eliminating coal sources" as a mitigation strategy, there is no mandate included to do so.

CPS Energy's two coal plants, Spruce 1 and Spruce 2, produce almost 18.3% of its current generating capacity according to its website. The utility says the plants could last through 2047 and 2060, respectively, and there's no plan currently to retire them early.

Nirenberg said that just because a strategy was not included in the draft of the plan, that doesn’t mean it will be excluded from the city’s plan in the future.

“Going forward, everything is on the table. Issues like coal must be addressed and done so in an equitable manner that does not overburden our community,” the mayor said.

“We must begin now to publicly analyze the cost of accelerating renewable energy sources into San Antonio’s portfolio while ending the use of coal.”

While Nirenberg said the costs to which he was referring were “not just in dollar signs,” there was also discussion about cost.

Some in the audience raised concerns over the cost of implementing the strategies in the plan, and District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry said the lack of prices in the plan was behind his lone “no” vote.

Even the co-chairman of the plan’s steering committee, Dr. Olufemi Osidele, noted that, “at present, the CAAP is short on prices.”

“So, is the CAAP incomplete? Yes. Could it be done better? Yes. But are these sufficient reasons not to adopt the CAAP today? Absolutely not,” Osidele said. “That would be throwing out the baby with the bathwater.”

Nirenberg released the following statement on the passage of the climate plan:

“Today’s vote is a critical for the future of our city. In no simpler terms, here and around the world, we are in the midst of a climate emergency.



In San Antonio, we do not need to imagine what climate change looks like, the impacts are already being felt: longer and more intense heat, more frequent and extreme weather events, flooding, extended drought… The economic loss alone is staggering.



In 2017, one of my first acts as Mayor, supported by many of my colleagues on this dais, was to commit San Antonio to the goals outlined in the Paris Climate Agreement -- agreeing to help limit the global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius in this century.



In doing so, we’ve developed a Climate Action & Adaptation Plan that sets the bold goal of making San Antonio carbon neutral by 2050.



And though the future of our political climate may be fraught with uncertainties, we will commit to chart a path forward for environmental clarity.



A younger generation is calling out to their elected officials, begging for action so they’re not left with an irreparable planet.



A future with a better transportation system, more efficient buildings, and 100 percent renewable energy sources is the future for San Antonio.



Moving forward, we will work diligently to implement each and every item found in this plan.



This was not an easy undertaking, so I’d like to thank Doug, Julia and the Office of Sustainability for shepherding a process that at times has been very difficult.



Thanks to the CAAP Steering and Technical Working Group Committees for providing earnest community input on a plan that will provide for a cleaner, healthier San Antonio.



The work has been recognized nationwide through the Bloomberg Philanthropies’ American Cities Climate Challenge.



City Council will be diligent in the work to form policies and take initiative from CAAP, and each action will have a cost estimate attached to it.



As a cleaner future evolves for our city, the equity component of this plan -- now nationally recognized -- will ensure that we never take climate action at the expense of our most vulnerable. Ensuring climate action is met with climate justice will provide for the most equitable approach as we move this plan forward.



Soon work will begin to measure and benchmark energy use in municipal and large private buildings throughout San Antonio, help retrofit older buildings to be more energy efficient, complete a plan to run all municipal facilities on 100 percent renewable energy sources, and install permanent citizen oversight through the CAAP Technical and Equity Advisory Committees to provide input as we implement every phase of this plan.



Simply put, CAAP won’t have the time to collect any dust.



It is a living document, which will undoubtedly adapt and evolve with emerging technologies and community input.



And just because a strategy is not included in this draft, it doesn’t mean it’s been excluded from our future. Going forward, everything’s on the table. Issues like coal must be addressed, and done so in an equitable manner that does not overburden our community. Those discussions must take place with everyone here in this room and must be clear-headed, data-informed, and transparent.



We must begin now to publicly analyze the cost of accelerating renewable energy sources into San Antonio’s portfolio while ending the use of coal. We will act in accordance with the scientific consensus, which tells us that implementing the CAAP limit the impacts of climate change, create jobs, strengthen our economy, and fortify community health and equity.



Also, I will create a council of youth ambassadors so that we never lose your voice as we, and future administrations, work to implement this framework.



Let today mark the start of a better tomorrow for our city.”

