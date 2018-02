LAREDO, Texas - The FBI office of San Antonio is alerting the public about an alleged kidnapping for ransom investigation in Laredo.

The agency says it is trying to locate 22-year-old Brittany Pena, who is from Laredo.

The Texas Rangers and the Laredo Airport Police Department are also joining the investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the San Antonio FBI office at 210-225-6741.

