San Antonio hosts largest waterway cleanup in Texas

SAN ANTONIO - It's the largest single-day waterway cleanup in all of Texas and its been going on for 25 years. It is known as Basura Bash and its powered by volunteers who take pride in their city.

Today students from Council Member Rebecca Viagran's "District 3 Legacy Leadership Initiative" joined representatives from the San Antonio River Authority to comb through the trash that piles up at the river's south end.

Volunteers opted for rainboots to walk along the stormwater channel named Six Mile Creek to collect anything from styrofoam articles, plastic bottles, grocery bags and more.

Viagran wants more people to join the service learning opportunity that serves and an eye opening experience.

"Even if something is littered or thrown on the northern part of the city, it all flows south," said Viagran.

Viagran as well as some of the students in D3 LII have participated in Basura Bash in the past. Maximillian Morise is a junior in high school who looks forward to the cleanup event because it draws attention to the need of monitoring of the creeks.

"If we want San Antonio to stay as beautiful as it is, we need to be able to help and support each other by making sure we all do our part in cleaning up," said Morise.

And although not always a malicious act, some of the most outrageous items seen by Viagran herself in other creeks include piles of tires, endless grocery bags and even shopping carts.

"We're trying to look at policy to make sure shopping carts can't necessarily go outside of the parking lots," said Viagran.

This morning no shopping carts were spotted at Six Mile Creek, but at least a dozen of trash bags were filled with trash that would have ended up contaminating the San Antonio River during the next rainfall.

