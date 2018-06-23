San Antonio is rife with cheating spouses, new Ashley Madison list suggests

SAN ANTONIO - Ashley Madison, a dating website for married people, revealed which cities had the most signups per capita according to 2017 data and five Texas cities were featured in the top 20.

San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Dallas and Fort Worth made the list of most signups per capita, suggesting that the five Texas cities are hot spots for unfaithful spouses.

According to a report from USA Today, Ashley Madison looked at data from the summer of 2017. The data showed that female signups reached an all-time high in July, USA Today reported.

The website is known for its slogan, "Life is short. Have an affair."

In 2015, data for 32 million Ashley Madison members was stolen and cheaters across the globe were exposed in a massive data dump.

Victims of the breach filed a class action lawsuit against Ashley Madison and settled for $11.2 million.

The following cities had the most signups per capita according to USA Today:

Seattle Denver Dallas Philadelphia San Jose Los Angeles San Francisco Houston Charlotte Austin Columbus Indianapolis Chicago San Diego New York City Jacksonville San Antonio Washington D.C. Fort Worth Phoenix

