San Antonio thrift shops to hit up for last-minute Halloween costumes

SAN ANTONIO - Halloween costume shopping can be stressful — and pricey — for those looking for a last-minute, unique turnaround.

It takes creativity and a bit of patience to assemble a quality outfit that'll look far better than the cheap or tacky ones sold at commercial costume shops.

Luckily, there are options in San Antonio on where to shop for costumes (or outfits in general) on a budget.

Here's a list of the 10 best thrift stores in the Alamo City, according to Yelp.

1. Revolution Thrift, 8513 Blanco Road: 4 stars

2. Boysville Auxiliary Thrift Shop, 307 W. Olmos Drive: 4 stars

3. Thrift Town, 2864 Thousand Oaks Drive: 4 stars

4. Youth Alternatives Thrift Shop, 3103 West Avenue: 4.5 stars

5. Thrift City - San Antonio, 6804 Huebner Road: 3.5 stars

6. S A L Thrift Shop, 825 Fredericksburg Road: 5 stars

7. Second Chances Thrift Shop, 10671 Shaenfield Road: 4.5 stars

8. Green Door Thrift Shoppe, 1030 Nacogdoches Road: 4 stars

9. Texas Thrift, 6776 Ingram Road: 3 stars

10. Buffalo Outlet, 145 W. Olmos Drive: 3.5 stars

And for those who need a little extra help, here's a look at what's trending this year to give you some costume inspiration.

