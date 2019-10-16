Photographer re-creates ‘Hocus Pocus' with photo shoot at SA park

SAN ANTONIO - One local photographer’s love for the Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus” played out in real life this week.

Pop of Color Images' Megan Bowling, known for quirky photo shoots that surpass the ordinary portrait, brought in preteen models at Denman Estate Park on Sunday to pose as the Sanderson sisters themselves.

Sweet portrayals of Max Dennison and trusty sidekicks Billy Butcherson and Thackery Binx were also on hand as Bowling made the park look like Salem, Massachusetts.

Bowling said talks of the photo shoot began in early September.

“I grew up watching that movie,” Bowling, a self-proclaimed ‘90s kid said. “That was one of my favorite movies growing up.”

She said the photo shoot took an hour and a half, a little longer than usual because she had to “make sure it was perfect.”

Costumes were purchased at a local Halloween costume shop, but she said she hand-made Winifred’s beloved spellbook.

Bowling added that guests at the Medical Center-area park thought the idea for the photo shoot was “a big hit.”

“People in the park loved all the characters dressed up,” she said, adding that one man even asked if they were headed to a “Hocus Pocus” convention.

This Halloween’s session is among the avant-garde photoshoots that fill Bowling’s portfolio.

Other colorful sessions include a re-creation of Miguel of “Coco,” plus clowns, mermaids, levitation and Whataburger.

