Here's when ABC's Halloween movies and specials will air

Are you a fan of Halloween and all things spooky? Here's when ABC's Halloween specials and Halloween-themed episodes will air on KSAT:

Sunday, Oct. 20

6 p.m. - America's Funniest Home Videos

Tuesday, Oct. 22

7 p.m. - It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown 7:30 p.m. - Toy Story OF TERROR!

Friday, Oct. 25

7 p.m. - American Housewife -- " The Maze "

American Housewife -- The Maze 7:30 p.m. - Fresh Off the Boat – " HALL-LOU-WEEN "

Sunday, Oct. 27

6 p.m. - It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

Monday, Oct. 28

7 p.m. - Dancing with the Stars – " Halloween Night "

Tuesday, Oct. 29

7 p.m. - The Conners – " Nightmare on Lunch Box Street "

The Conners Nightmare on Lunch Box Street 7:30 p.m. - Bless This Mess - " Scare Night "

Bless This Mess Scare Night 8 p.m. - mixed-ish - " Girls Just Want to Have Fun "

mixed-ish Girls Just Want to Have Fun 8:30 p.m. - black-ish – " Everybody Blames Raymond "

Wednesday, Oct. 30

7 p.m. - The Goldbergs - " A 100% True Ghost Story "

The Goldbergs A 100% True Ghost Story 7:30 p.m. - Schooled - " Run, Rick, Run "

Schooled Run, Rick, Run 8 p.m. - Modern Family - " The Last Halloween "

Modern Family The Last Halloween 8:30 p.m. - Single Parents - " Welcome to Hell, Sickos! "

Thursday, Oct. 31

3 p.m. - General Hospital

General Hospital 7 p.m. - Gray's Anatomy - " Whistlin' Past the Graveyard "

Gray's Anatomy Whistlin' Past the Graveyard 10:35 p.m. - Jimmy Kimmel Live!

