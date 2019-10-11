Entertainment

Here's when ABC's Halloween movies and specials will air

By Julie Moreno - Executive Producer/Social Media

"IT'S THE GREAT PUMPKIN, CHARLIE BROWN" - This full-length version of the classic animated PEANUTS special "Its the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" includes the bonus cartoon, "You're Not Elected, Charlie Brown," featuring the Great Pumpkin,…

Are you a fan of Halloween and all things spooky? Here's when ABC's Halloween specials and Halloween-themed episodes will air on KSAT:

 

Sunday, Oct. 20

  • 6 p.m. - America's Funniest Home Videos

Tuesday, Oct. 22

  • 7 p.m. - It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown 
  • 7:30 p.m. - Toy Story OF TERROR!

Friday, Oct. 25

  • 7 p.m. - American Housewife -- "The Maze"
  • 7:30 p.m. - Fresh Off the Boat "HALL-LOU-WEEN"

Sunday, Oct. 27

  • 6 p.m. - It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown 

Monday, Oct. 28

  • 7 p.m. - Dancing with the Stars "Halloween Night" 

Tuesday, Oct. 29

  • 7 p.m. - The Conners "Nightmare on Lunch Box Street"
  • 7:30 p.m. - Bless This Mess - "Scare Night"
  • 8 p.m. - mixed-ish - "Girls Just Want to Have Fun"
  • 8:30 p.m. - black-ish "Everybody Blames Raymond" 

Wednesday, Oct. 30

  • 7 p.m. - The Goldbergs - "A 100% True Ghost Story"
  • 7:30 p.m. -  Schooled - "Run, Rick, Run"
  • 8 p.m. - Modern Family - "The Last Halloween"
  • 8:30 p.m. - Single Parents - "Welcome to Hell, Sickos!"

Thursday, Oct. 31

  • 3 p.m. - General Hospital
  • 7 p.m. - Gray's Anatomy - "Whistlin' Past the Graveyard"
  • 10:35 p.m. - Jimmy Kimmel Live! 

 

