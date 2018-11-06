SA woman accused of sexually assaulting autistic teen

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a 28-year-old woman whom they accused of sexually assaulting a teen diagnosed with high-functioning autism.

A detective with the San Antonio Police Department's Sex Crime Unit identified the woman as Jacqueline Alonzo.

The detective said the victim "made an outcry" Aug. 24 to a forensic interviewer at ChildSafe -- an advocacy center in Bexar County providing services to children and teenagers who have been traumatized by abuse, neglect or sexual abuse -- saying Alonzo sexually assaulted him when he was 14 years old.

Alonzo was staying at a friend's home when the boy said she sexually assaulted him, according to the affidavit.

The CPS investigator said the victim was removed from his family and made the initial outcry during a medical screening. She said the victim is "special needs" and has been diagnosed with high-functioning autism.

According to the affidavit, Alonzo's friend later told the SAPD detective that Alonzo recently "got out of jail for prostitution" and the friend had allowed Alonzo to stay with her because Alonzo "had nowhere to stay."

According to online records, Alonzo was issued two years of probation for prostitution - three or more priors Aug. 30, six days after the victim the outcry.

Online records show Alonzo was recently released from custody after serving eight months in prison for the same charge.

Alonzo has been arrested nine times on prostitution charges dating back to 2013, according to online records.

Alonzo is now facing a sexual assault charge, a second-degree felony. Her bond was set at $50,000.

