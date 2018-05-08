San Antonio woman who is seen confronting strangers in dog dumping video receives award

SAN ANTONIO - Edith Melendez is being honored for her efforts to help save several dogs that were dumped in San Antonio.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, is giving Melendez its Compassionate Action Award for her role in helping save the dogs.

"Edith Melendez acted quickly and compassionately to save several confused dogs who were being left to fend for themselves when they should have been protected by their family," said PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien. "PETA hopes her actions will inspire caring people everywhere to speak up and act immediately to stop animal neglect and abuse.”

Woman in dog-dumping video turns herself in after video of incident goes viral, ACS says

Melendez captured video of a woman dumping dogs at the end of her street, an area that is notorious for dog dumping.

She informed the woman that the dogs could be dropped off at Animal Care Services for free before calling 311 to report the abandoned animals.

The video sparked outrage around San Antonio and was picked up by national and international media outlets.

High school passes new rule: Everyone makes cheerleading squad or nobody does

A spokesperson with Animal Care Services in San Antonio told KSAT the suspect seen dumping the dogs turned herself in after the video went viral.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.