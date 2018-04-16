ACS investigating alleged dog-dumping incident caught on camera

SAN ANTONIO - Animal Care Services officials said they have identified a suspect in an alleged dog-dumping case caught on camera by a good Samaritan on Friday.

According to ACS, the woman in the now-deleted Facebook video was seen dumping between four and five dogs, then driving off.

The woman recording the video could be heard telling the woman leaving the dogs that she could drop them off at ACS for free instead of dumping them. After asking for directions to ACS, the woman continued to coax the dogs out of the vehicle before getting back in the car.

It appeared the woman seen leaving the dogs was a passenger in the car. ACS spokeswoman Lisa Norwood said they have only one suspect in the case.

While ACS said the woman dumped between four and five dogs, officers were only able to find three of the dogs when they got to the scene. ACS officers are monitoring the scene to see if any of the dogs return.

The dogs are up for adoption through ACS and need temporary foster homes. Those interested in fostering can contact ACS via email at acsrescue-foster@sanantonio.gov and those interested in adopting can call 210-207-6666 or email acsadoptions@sanantonio.gov. Their animal ID numbers can be found on ACS' Facebook page.

ACS took to Facebook on Friday to remind the public that abandoning animals is against state and local law. Abandoning an animal is a class A misdemeanor.

ACS also applauded the good Samaritan for recording the incident and reporting it to authorities.

"We would not have been able to respond as quickly as we did if the good Samaritan had not contacted 311 first," a post on ACS' Facebook page said. "Always contact 311 and provide them with as much information as possible when you see any form of animal ordinance violation."

