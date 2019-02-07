SAPD: 2 men wielding guns threaten store clerk, steal cash from register

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the two people responsible for an aggravated robbery on the city's East Side.

The robbery occurred Jan. 28 at the Vine Food Mart located in the 400 block of Vine Street, which is not far from South Walters and Martin Luther King Drive.

According to police, the two men (seen above) armed with a handgun and rifle entered the store and made their way behind the counter while threatening the store clerk.

Police said the suspects then ordered the clerk to open the cash register and stole the money inside.

The two men also took numerous cigarettes from the counters before fleeing, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

