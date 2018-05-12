SAPD: Bicyclist dies after being struck by police cruiser on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man died after being hit by a San Antonio Police Department cruiser late Friday night, officials said.

SAPD officials said a witness saw the man disregard a stop sign at the intersection of Somerset Road and La Violeta Street near South San High School before the oncoming patrol unit struck him.

The collison occurred around 11:45 p.m. on the city’s South Side, officials said. Two SAPD officers were responding to a report for loud music.

Officials said the officers were in separate marked patrol units driving southbound on Somerset Road when the first officer drove through the intersection and did not see anyone in the street.

SAPD officials said the second officer approached the intersection and hit the man, who was in his late 60s.

The officer, who has been with the department for four years, said he did not see the bicyclist until after hitting him, officials said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and authorities said they are waiting to notify next of kin before releasing his identity.

Officials said another man was riding his bicycle with the victim but managed to make it across the street.

The witness told police that both men did not abide by the stop sign at the intersection and continued to ride their bicycles as the second officer drove up to the intersection.

According to police, the bicyclist who was not struck showed signs of being intoxicated.

Officials said the officers were not responding with their lights and/or sirens due to the incident not being an emergency response call.

Detectives with the department’s Traffic Investigations Detail are now investigating the incident. Upon completion, the results will be sent to the district attorney’s office for an independent review.

Following department protocol, the officer who struck the man will be placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

Officials said the officer will be subjected to mandatory alcohol and drug screening, and Internal Affairs will conduct an administrative inquiry to ensure all policies and procedures were followed.

