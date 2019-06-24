SAPD: Couple, child run from scene of T-bone crash

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after the driver of a black Honda T-boned a vehicle on the city's South Side and then ran from the scene with his passengers, including a child, abandoning the car.

The crash occurred at West Vestal Place and Commercial Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday. Police said the driver of the Honda blew through a stop sign, hitting a silver vehicle traveling southbound on Commercial Avenue.

Both vehicles spun out, and when the vehicles stopped moving, the driver of the black vehicle, a woman and a child passenger got out of the car and ran from the scene of the crash, witnesses told police.

One person in the silver vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to Southwest General Hospital for treatment.

A sergeant at the scene said officers suspect the car may have been involved in another crash and was fleeing the scene of that collision when they hit the silver vehicle.

