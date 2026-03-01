Rain likely to make a return mid-to-late next week Foggy start to the weekend with warm afternoons Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS SUNDAY: AM Fog, Sunny afternoon RAIN CHANCES: Starting Wednesday RAINFALLL ACCUMULATION: Up to half an inch FORECAST TODAY
Expect patchy dense fog this morning making it muggy mornings with lows in the lower 60s each day. Those heading out early should be prepared for reduced visibility, especially Sunday morning.
Morning fog followed by afternoon sunshine (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)
By the afternoon, warmer conditions will take over with some sunshine breaking through with highs will reach the low to mid-80s across the area.
RAIN CHANCES RETURN
The specific timing and amounts of rainfall remain uncertain and will be fine-tuned as the week progresses. Watch for several rounds of showers, especially during the latter half of the week starting Wednesday, continuing into Friday and next weekend.
A few upper-level system will bring us rain chances next week (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)
Some areas could see up to half an inch of rain, while locations further north may get close to a full inch. Areas near the Gulf could see between a tenth and a quarter of an inch. Check back for updates!
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Shelby Ebertowski joined KSAT 12 News in January 2025. She came to San Antonio from Fargo, North Dakota via the University of North Dakota, where she learned the ropes as a weekend forecaster over two years at KVLY. Her love of weather love began after experiencing Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
