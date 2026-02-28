2 arrested after $80K recovered in stolen construction materials, Bexar County sheriff says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Two men were arrested after deputies recovered approximately $80,000 in stolen construction materials, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home under construction in the 10000 block of Monte Carmel Place in east Bexar County for a report of stolen material.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said the owner of the residence had security cameras installed, and investigators were able to get vehicle information.

Watch the full press conference below:

Deputies later located the vehicle in the 4200 block of San Fernando Street in west Bexar County.

Salazar said the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office discovered a large amount of construction materials similar to those reported stolen.

BCSO obtained search warrants and arrested Joaquin Sanchez Rodriguez, 28, and Nicandro Sanchez Rodriguez, 35. Both face third-degree felony theft charges, Salazar said.

The sheriff said the initial theft at the east Bexar County home was approximately $3,000 in materials.

Salazar said when deputies loaded the stolen materials, it took two flat-bed 18-wheelers.

“My understanding is that these guys were in the business of doing that, they would go to homes under construction, steal materials, and then resell these materials at a cheaper price to other home builders,” Salazar said.

Salazar said this serves as a reminder to the community.

“If you are a home builder or you are having a home built, it’s extremely important that you safeguard your materials,” he said.

As the investigation continues, Salazar said investigators could make additional arrests if they develop information about people who bought the materials or helped with the thefts.

