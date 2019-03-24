SAPD: Driver ejected from SUV, killed in rollover crash ID'd

SAN ANTONIO - A driver died and a passenger is hospitalized after their SUV struck another vehicle while traveling at a high rate of speed and rolled over several times, police said.

Police said the rollover caused a 10-car chain reaction crash around 2:14 a.m. Sunday on the access road in the 6400 block of North Loop 1604 West near La Cantera Parkway.

The driver, identified as Felipe Nava, 29, was ejected from the SUV, a Lincoln Navigator, and pronounced dead by first responders at the scene, according to police.

Police said Nava was driving the Navigator westbound on the access road and attempted to pass a Toyota RAV4 in the middle lane but "failed to safely pass and struck the back right quarter of the Toyota."

The SUV rolled over the grass median and landed on the main lanes of Loop 1604. At least 10 vehicles were either hit by the SUV during the rollover or flying debris, according to police.

Courtesy: 21 Pro Video

The passenger of the SUV was rushed to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said other victims of the crash were being treated at the scene but could not provide additional information on their condition.

