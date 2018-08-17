SAPD fires officer charged with shoplifting, accused of stealing from woman while in uniform

SAN ANTONIO - A veteran San Antonio Police Department officer arrested for shoplifting earlier this year has been fired, according to the city's Fire Fighters' and Police Officers' Civil Service Commission agenda.

Stephanie Solis was handed an indefinite suspension effective on July 18, according to city records.

The indefinite suspension, which is tantamount to being fired, comes six months after Solis was accused of concealing merchandise in her purse while off duty and walking out of a store at the Ingram Park Mall without paying.

Solis remains free on bond in the misdemeanor theft case.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for late September, according to county court records.

Solis was also the focus of an unrelated Castle Hills Police Department investigation earlier this year into allegations of official oppression and felony theft.

Solis and an unidentified man are accused of taking a woman's wallet and $5,000 worth of perfume after Solis and the woman met in Castle Hills in mid-January, according to a search warrant previously obtained by the Defenders.

Solis is accused of approaching the woman's car while in her SAPD uniform, ordering her out of her car and then stating that she was a detective investigating the sale of stolen property, according to the warrant.

The warrant said that a man walked up, took the woman's wallet and removed $5,000 worth of perfume from the woman's car.

Several items, including purses, Victoria's Secret bags and perfume were later seized from Solis' apartment, according to the warrant.

Three days after the Castle Hills incident, Solis posted on Facebook that she was selling most of her Christmas gifts to pay for the completion of remodeling her home.

One of the pictures in the post showed several bottles of Victoria's Secret perfume.

Solis has not been criminally charged in connection to the Castle Hills incident.

The civil service commission agenda indicates that Solis has not appealed her indefinite suspension.

She was a nine-year veteran of the department.

SAPD Media Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

SAPD Chief William McManus previously said the allegations against Solis were unfortunate.

