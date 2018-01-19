Off-duty SAPD officer arrested for shoplifting at Ingram Park Mall

SAN ANTONIO - An off-duty San Antonio police officer was arrested for shoplifting at Ingram Park Mall, SAPD confirmed Friday.

According to police, officers responded to the shoplifting call around 3:45 p.m. Thursday and discovered that the arrested individual was off-duty San Antonio Police Officer Stephanie Solis.

Solis, a nine-year veteran, was seen concealing merchandise in her purse before walking out of the store without paying, police said. Loss prevention officers detained Solis until SAPD arrived.

Solis was taken into custody and booked for Theft $100-750, a Class B misdemeanor.

The San Antonio Police Department issued the following statement on the incident:

"Officer Stephanie Solis is a nine year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department. She will be placed on administrative leave pending further investigation. The theft case will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for review and an Internal Affairs investigation into this incident is already underway."

