SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are looking for the gunman who they said shot a man during an attempted robbery on the city's West Side.

Police said the shooting occurred around 7 p.m. in the 2100 block of Oakhill Road near Culebra Road.

The victim, an 18-year-old man who was possibly jogging at the time, was shot once in the arm after swiping the gun away from the suspect.

He is expected to be OK, police said.

