SAPD investigating after man turns up at hospital with gunshot wound

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a man turned up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound overnight.

Police said the injured man arrived at University Hospital around 3 a.m. and that they found four unused bullets outside the Wolfe Run Apartments, which are located at the corner of Cinnamon Creek and Hamilton Wolfe on the city's Northwest Side.

Authorities said they received a report of a shooting in the area and that there could be a connection between the wounded man and the found unused bullets.

Investigators said they have yet to find any witnesses and that they are looking for used shell casings. Their investigation is ongoing.

