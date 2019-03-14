SAPD: Knife-wielding suspect demands money, robs Northside corner store

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of using a knife to rob a corner store on the city's Northside.

Police said the robber went into the Little Corner Store in the 4800 block of Blanco Road just before 8 a.m. Tuesday and demanded money from a store clerk while displaying a knife.

The robber fled from the store on foot, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

