SAPD: Man arrested after he attacks cousin with machete

SAN ANTONIO - A local man has been arrested after he attacked his cousin with a machete during a fight early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just after 4:30 a.m. to the 800 block of West Malone Avenue after receiving reports of a cutting.

According to police, the 45-year-old man was inside his apartment drinking with his cousin when, for an unknown reason, they got into a fight.

Police said the man picked up the dull-bladed machete during the altercation and attacked his 55-year-old cousin, "cutting him up pretty good."

Police did not identify the man arrested or the victim. The man struck with the machete was taken to University Hospital for his injuries. His condition is not known.

