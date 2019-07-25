SAPD: Gang member raped 17-year-old autistic girl

SAN ANTONIO - A 20-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old autistic girl was arrested Wednesday night by San Antonio police.

David Ezquerra was arrested on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault of a disabled person, jail records showed.

On July 7, officers responded to a rape call and talked to the girl, according to the arrest affidavit. The girl told officers that she met Ezquerra a few days prior to the assault while she was walking around the neighborhood.

Ezquerra walked her home and the two exchanged phone numbers, according to the arrest affidavit.

The girl said Ezquerra came to the home a few days later and pushed her inside when she answered the door.

He told her to go to her room where he sexually assaulted her, according to the arrest affidavit. The girl told police she said no and even tried hitting Ezquerra.

Ezquerra left the apartment, but returned and sexually assaulted her again, according to the affidavit.

The girl told her mother about the assault when she came home, and the two called police, according to the affidavit.

The girl identified Ezquerra in a photo lineup and told police she was "100% sure" he was the one who raped her.

Ezquerra is part of the STL gang, investigators wrote in the affidavit. The gang is responsible for several carjackings and shootings on the Northwest Side, police said. He remained in Bexar County Jail on Thursday, officials said.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.