SAPD: Man shot during fight at Medical Center bar, gunman at large

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are looking for a man who shot another man in the leg during a fight at a Medical Center bar Sunday morning.

Police said a heavy-set man pulled out a gun during a fight at Little Woodrow's bar in the 2500 block of Babcock Road. The man fired twice, hitting one bar patron in the leg.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital by friends. Police said the gunman left the scene and remains at large.

Several witnesses were detained for questioning.

One witness shared video of the shooting with KSAT. In the video, a group of people can be seen attempting to break up an altercation when gunfire is heard.

