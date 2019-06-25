SAPD: Man steals flat screen TVs, cash register from restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for the burglary of a business on the city's West Side.

The burglary occurred June 11 at Taqueria Los Comales in the 4300 block of Culebra Road, not far from Callaghan Road.

According to police, the suspect (seen above) forced his way in and stole two 55-inch flat screen TVs, a small television, and a cash register.

Police said the man appears to be five foot 8 inches tall with a slim build, and has a trimmed mustache and goatee. He also has a distinctive sleeve tattoo on his left forearm and a stylized figure on the right

forearm, along with a small tattoo outside the corner of the left eye, and an unknown tattoo just visible below the nape of the neck. He was wearing striped shirt, dark pants and ball cap with the authenticity hologram showing on the brim.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

