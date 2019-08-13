SAPD: Man threatens Circle K employee with handgun during robbery

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for an aggravated robbery on the city's Northeast Side.

The robbery occurred June 30, at a Circle K convenience store in the 5900 block of Gibbs-Sprawl Road, not far from Rittiman Road.

According to police, the suspect (seen above) entered the store with some other individuals and took items from the store without paying. That's when, police said, an employee of the store followed them outside in an attempt to stop them and was threatened with a handgun.

Police said the suspect told the victim he would shoot if he didn't stop following them.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

