More than 87,000 BMW vehicles recalled due to potential motor starter overheating

(Matthias Schrader, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - The logo of German car manufacturer BMW is fixed at the headquarters in Munich, Germany, May 14, 2021. German automaker BMW reports second-quarter earnings on Tuesday Aug. 3, 2021. BMW said Wednesday, March 16, 2022 that bottlenecks at its suppliers in Ukraine have forced it to adjust or interrupt production at a number of factories, which is likely to have a negative impact on auto sales figures. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)

Several automaker brands are pulling certain vehicles that may be dangerous for consumers.

BMW and Chrysler are just some of the companies that are recalling specific models due to potential safety risks, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Here’s what you need to know:

BMW

BMW is pulling around 87,394 of its vehicles because the starter motor may overheat and cause a fire.

As of this writing, no injuries have been reported.

Some of the affected models include:

2021-2022

Z4

2021-2023

4 Series (Coupe)

X4

Toyota Supra

2021-2024

5 Series (xDrive)

4 Series (Convertible and xDrive Convertible)

3 Series

X3

2022-2023

2 Series Coup

2022-2024

4 Series (Gran Coupe)

More models may be included in this recall, the NHTSA said.

Dealers will replace the engine starter for free. Notification letters are expected to be sent on March 24.

VINs involved in this recall will be searchable on the NHTSA database beginning on March 24.

Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417 or Toyota’s customer service at 1-800-331-4331, the NHTSA said.

You can find the recall information here.

Chrysler

Around 80,620 of the company’s 2021 to 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L and 2022 to 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles are being pulled because the rear coil springs may detach from the vehicle while in use, increasing the risk of a crash.

According to NHTSA documents, 20 customer complaints have been made, and the conclusion is that this may have been a repair issue.

Dealers will inspect and repair the affected parts as necessary for free.

Interim notification letters, notifying owners of the safety risk, are expected to be mailed on Thursday.

Once the final remedy is available, another letter will be sent in March. Chrysler’s number for this recall is 20D.

The NHTSA said Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved in this recall are now searchable on its database.

This is a replacement of the previous recall 23V413. If you already had the vehicle repaired, you will need to have the new remedy completed.

You can find the recall information here.

Around 456,287 of Chrysler’s vehicles are being pulled because the trailer brake lights and turn signals may not work, increasing the risk of a crash.

While there have been several customer assistance records, warranty claims, field reports and repair orders related to this recall, no injuries have been reported as of Jan. 15.

According to the NHTSA, affected models may include:

2024-2026

Jeep Wagoneer S

2025-2026

Ram 1500 Pickup

Ram 2500 Pickup

Ram 3500 Pickup

Ram 3500 Cab Chassis

Ram 4500 Cab Chassis

Ram 5500 Cab Chassis

2026

Jeep Cherokee

Dealers will replace the trailer tow module at no cost. Notification letters will be mailed on March 24.

VINs tied to this recall are now searchable on the NHTSA website. Chrysler’s recall number is 03D.

You can find the recall information here.

Owners with questions can call the company’s customer service at 1-800-853-1403.

Toyota

Around 141,286 of Toyota’s vehicles are being recalled because an unlocked rear door may open unexpectedly while in motion.

As of this writing, no injuries have been reported.

Affected models include:

2023-2024

Prius Prime

2023-2026

Prius

2025-2026

Prius Plug-in Hybrid

Dealers will modify the rear door’s switch circuits for free.

The NHTSA said notification letters are expected to be mailed on March 15.

Toyota’s numbers for this recall are 26TB03 and 26TA03. The NHTSA said this is an expansion and replacement of previous recall 24V274.

Any vehicles previously repaired will need to have the new remedy completed. Owners with questions can call the company’s customer service line at 1-800-331-4331.

You can find the recall information here.

