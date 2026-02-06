Skip to main content
Local News

More than 194,000 travel steamers recalled for expelling hot water, CPSC says

Company aware of 54 injuries, including two cases of second-degree burns, in connection with recall

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Recall Roundup (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Certain travel steamers from are being recalled for a potential burn hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The company is recalling around 194,400 of its PurSteam steamers because they may expel hot water from the steam nozzle during use.

Affected models include certain Elite Travel Steamers and Mighty Lil Steamers.

There have been 472 reports of hot water expulsion for both models, including 54 injuries. Two of these were reported as second-degree burns. The CPSC said there have been additional reports of injuries before the company’s 2020 acquisition.

The affected items were sold online through Amazon, Walmart and PurSteam.

The CPSC said the Elite Travel Steamers were sold from December 2020 to April 2025, while the Mighty Lil Steamer was sold from December 2020 to January 2024.

If you have one, you can get your money back by submitting an online Recall Request form.

Part of the request process will include submitting contact information and photos of the steamer with the cord cut.

The CPSC advises you to keep the steamer until you receive a refund, as some consumers may be asked to return it to the company using a prepaid shipping label.

You can find the recall information here.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

