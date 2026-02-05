Millions of Amazon Prime customers may be eligible for refunds after FTC settlement

Millions of Amazon customers across the U.S. may be getting money back after the Federal Trade Commission accused the company of enrolling users in Prime subscriptions without their consent.

As part of a settlement with the FTC, Amazon agreed to pay $2.5 billion. Because $1.5 billion of that will be returned to consumers, you may be eligible for this refund.

The refunds are tied to allegations that Amazon used confusing enrollment and cancellation processes to sign users up for Prime memberships they did not intend to purchase.

Settlement refund requirements

According to the FTC, you may qualify for a refund if you meet all of the following conditions:

You are a U.S.-based Amazon Prime customer.

You signed up for Prime between June 23, 2019, and June 23, 2025.

You enrolled through one of the Prime sign-up flows challenged by the FTC.

You used fewer than three Prime benefits—such as Prime Video or Amazon Music in any 12-month period after enrolling.

You tried to cancel your membership but were unable to do so.

WalletHub writer and analyst Chip Lupo said most refunds are issued automatically.

“If you went and did all your holiday shopping through Prime and got your two-day shipping and your $35 limit, if you did that more than three times, then you’re not eligible,” he said.

If you are eligible, you may have already received an automatic refund of up to $51, which began rolling out on Nov. 12, 2025. Some people may have received an email or postcard with instructions for submitting a claim.

Amazon is managing the refund process on behalf of the settlement. Customers with questions about the settlement can also contact the administrator by email at admin@SubscriptionMembershipSettlement.com.

Scam alert

Lupo warns that scammers may try to contact you, claiming they want to help you with your account or refund.

“The FTC, nor Amazon — they will never ask you for any money or any bank account information in the process of a refund,” Lupo said. “If you get any kind of bizarre text or email saying, ‘Click here, send us your bank account information,’ that’s probably a scam.”

If you believe you are being targeted, report it to the FTC here.

For more information about the refunds and eligibility requirements, visit ftc.gov/Amazon.