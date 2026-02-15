Breezy Sunday, quiet & warm week ahead

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TODAY: Breezy, elevated fire danger

PRESIDENT’S DAY: Sunny, comfortable, near 80

EXTENDED: Above average & remaining dry

FORECAST

TODAY

A calmer pattern settles in across South‑Central Texas now that the storms have cleared out. The rest of the extended Weekend stays quiet, and a warm stretch takes over next week.

TODAY

Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s, ranging from in the 70s. Sunny skies and breezy conditions as drier air settles in. Elevated fire danger is expected for some Sunday as low humidity and northwest winds of 10–15 mph create near‑critical conditions. While winds ease Sunday evening, warm and dry weather through next week could bring additional elevated fire‑weather days.

Gusty winds throughout Sunday (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

PRESIDENT’S DAY

By Monday, a ridge of high pressure will strengthen over the region. That means early Monday morning will feel cooler, with temperatures dropping into the 40s and low 50s. But it won’t stay cool for long—southerly winds will return as pressure lowers over the Northern Plains, warming things back up. Afternoon highs Monday will climb into the upper 70s to mid-80s

President's day planner (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

NEXT WEEK

Next week will be warm, dry, and unusually mild for February, starting with cool mornings before southerly winds boost highs into the upper 70s and mid‑80s. Two weak fronts move through. One Wednesday with little impact, and another Friday that may cool things slightly, but highs will still stay above normal heading into the weekend.

Extended forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS