SAPD officer at center of love triangle involving fellow cop arrested

SAN ANTONIO - A 13-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department who is at the center of a tryst involving another police officer and a civilian woman was arrested Wednesday for repeatedly harassing his ex-girlfriend, police officials said.

According to a news release, Officer Kenneth Moreno called and texted the woman, confirmed by police officials as the civilian woman, repeatedly and drove to her house.

Moreno took his ex's cellphone and tried to search through it, police officials said.

The woman received so many calls and texts that she was initially unable to call 911 on her phone, police officials said.

After the woman told Moreno that she called police, he took off, police officials said.

The arrested is related to a previous incident involving Officer Nicolette Muniz, who was arrested for assault in April, police officials said.

SAPD said Moreno has been on administrative duty since May 6. He will now be placed on administrative leave.

Moreno is charged with stalking. Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues, police said.

San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus released the following statement regarding the arrest:

“The allegations against this officer are disturbing especially in light of all the recent focus on domestic/dating violence. Simply put, this behavior is not acceptable and will not be tolerated by any member of the San Antonio Police Department.”

